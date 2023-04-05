Local groups picking up garbage in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you living in parts of north Jackson are getting some relief when it comes to trash pickup. PDT Logistics Cleaning and Waste Disposal Company is stepping up its efforts to pick up garbage while city leaders try to agree on a solution.

Volunteers were emptying cans off the streets and into their trucks in North Jackson Tuesday morning. Owners of PDT Logistics, a company that specializes in demolition, cleaning, and waste disposal in Jackson, partnered with 97.7 “The Beat of the Capital” radio station to pick up elderly residents’ trash.

“We were getting a lot of concern from the elderly about what they needed to do with their trash with the situation that’s going on in the city,” said Richard Bradley with MBAR/PDT Logistics Company.

All of this comes days after some city council members voted against a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal, leaving trash pick in the entire city at a standstill.

“We are hoping that city leaders touch and agree at this moment, you know, because this is not our lane,” Tambra Cherie with 97.7 radio station. We are citizens that are out here trying to help where we can, but we hope they come to an agreement very soon.”

The owner of the company says they hope to provide services to more than a thousand homes and will continue to do so until city leaders come to an agreement. “Right now, I’m looking at all that trash that was out there [and now] it’s gone,” Dora McLaurin, a Jackson resident, said. If it wasn’t for you all, it would still be out there.”

Elderly residents we spoke with say they are grateful for this group because they were worried about trash piling up in their driveways.

“I was not expecting it this morning, and I’m very thankful, and I told the young man who just came by that I can hug his neck because I was wondering what on earth am I going to do because I don’t have the means to haul it off myself,” said Sarah Beard, a Jackson resident.

