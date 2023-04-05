JSU baseball’s series against Florida A&M moved to Tallahassee due to forecasted weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The quest for a first Southwestern Athletic Conference series win at home for Jackson State baseball will have to wait until the last week of April.

Due to forecasted weather in the state, the weekend series against Florida A&M originally scheduled to be played at JSU’s Braddy Field this weekend has been moved to Tallahassee, Florida at Moore-Kittles Field.

The Tigers will not host a league weekend series until April 28, when they will host Bethune-Cookman, who are tied for first in the Eastern Division with Florida A&M and Alabama State of the SWAC with a 7-2 conference record.

The Rattlers will now travel to Jackson for games May 5-7 at Braddy Field.

Jackson State (16-10 overall, 3-6 SWAC) is coming off a home loss Tuesday night at the hands of the University of New Orleans, but not before clinching their first three-game conference win of the season away at Mississippi Valley State this past weekend.

Marcus Atterberry has been the Tigers’ hottest hitter over the past four games, hitting .615 at the plate with four home runs and 10 RBI. Atterberry has homered in three of the last four games for the Tigers.

Star shortstop Ty Hill is second in the SWAC in batting average of .422, first in both on-base plus slugging percentage (1.280) and on-base percentage (.558), and is tied for first in slugging percentage (.722).

As a team, Jackson State ranks third in the league in batting average of .299. Pitching has been what has let the Tigers down in conference play, allowing almost seven runs a game despite it being the fourth best earned run average in the SWAC.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.