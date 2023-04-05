Jackson Trash Crisis: A stinky situation 600 days in the making

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the fifth day, the majority of Jackson residents have not had their garbage collected, but city leaders’ fight over who will pick up customers’ trash has gone on for nearly two years.

In fact, the city’s battle over trash dates back 604 days to August 9, 2021. That’s when the council voted down the mayor’s proposal to replace Waste Management with FCC Environmental Services.

The council rejected the proposal, in part, because it was significantly more expensive than the city’s previous contract with Waste Management. It also only called for once-a-week trash collections. Previous contractors picked up trash twice a week.

The mayor opted for the once-a-week option, saying the city didn’t have the money to continue twice-weekly services.

Since then, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council have been embroiled in a nearly two-year battle over trash - one that has resulted in at least seven lawsuits, costing taxpayers more than $345,000, and the awarding of three emergency contracts, including one that was withdrawn shortly after it was announced.

Jackson trash-related lawsuits Subject Decision City Council of Jackson v. Chokwe A Lumumba Council asks chancery court whether it can enter into a trash contract over mayor’s inaction. Settled out of court - council agrees only mayor can enter contracts. Chokwe A. Lumumba v. The City Council of Jackson, Miss. Mayor seeks ruling on who can declare emergencies, enter into contract negotiations. Only mayor can declare emergencies, enter into contracts; Footnote in judge’s ruling gives mayor hypothetical ability to veto no vote. City Council vs. Chokwe A. Lumumba Council seeks ruling on whether mayor can veto a no vote. Special chancery judge rules in favor of council; Supreme Court upholds ruling. Richard’s Disposal Inc. v. City of Jackson Richard’s sues for payment under emergency contract after council refuses. City settles to pay Richard’s for work provided and to keep company on until Supreme Court ruling in veto case. Waste Management vs. Chokwe A. Lumumba Asks court to require mayor to negotiate with firm after council rejects Richard’s. Case dismissed; Waste Management files motion to intervene in related case. Dr. Dwayne Pickett v. Aaron Banks in his individual capacity Slander suit filed by former National Waste United partner, who alleged Banks told others Pickett attempted to bribe him for contract. Case settled out of court. City Council v. Lumumba Council wants permission to negotiate with respondents to October 2021 RFP after mayor refuses to do so. Case still ongoing; Mayor has asked for stay; Council asks for emergency hearing.

As a result of the very public fight, the city has operated without a long-term trash hauler for 551 days.

That contract was with Waste Management and it ended September 30, 2021.

And for the last five days, the city has had no trash contractor at all, with the council rejecting a bid from Lumumba to award a six-year agreement with Richard’s Disposal at a meeting on Saturday.

The city’s most recent emergency contract with the New Orleans-based Richard’s expired on March 31. The mayor says he cannot enter into another emergency agreement, citing a recent ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court sating he cannot.

He also says the city can’t afford another emergency deal.

The Richard’s agreement cost the city $9,696,000, $624,000 more than what trash collection services would have cost had the council approved a six-year contract with the same firm in early 2022.

“It’s really disheartening that we’re in this position. But it was because of decisions made on both sides,” Rep. De’Keither Stamps said in a social media post. “I’m not saying that one side is right, and one side is wrong... They made some decisions that got us here, and they’re gonna have to decide to get us out of this situation.”

Stamps was elected to the legislature in October 2020. At the time he was in his second term on the city council.

Since Richard’s contract expired, the former Marine has joined the army of students, independent contractors, and others pitching in to pick up trash for the elderly, home-bound and others.

“In my neighborhood, we’ve been there a long time... a lot of senior citizens just need help. Husbands maybe passed away, or children moved away,” he said. “So, I and many other people are doing the same thing.”

Woodlark Drive resident Stacey Jordan also is frustrated with city leaders’ inaction.

“Some of our neighbors are trying to sell their house, but they’re afraid to put up for sale signs because, I mean, who wants to move into our area when you can’t drink the water and you don’t have regular trash pickup?” she asked. “That’s not a real, good sellable item.”

She says some neighborhoods in North Jackson have already brought on private contractors to pick up their garbage on a temporary basis.

Jordan says if her trash isn’t picked up soon, her husband will have to take it to a nearby landfill.

He will have a chance to drop off that trash in town later this week, at a drop-off site at Metrocenter Mall.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s office announced Dumpsters would be made available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the former Dillard’s department store parking lot.

Trash also is being accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jackson’s rubbish landfill in Byram.

Temporary solutions aside, it’s unclear when a new contractor will be in place.

The council has asked the Hinds County Chancery Court for permission to enter into negotiations with the other firms that responded to the October 2021 RFP, arguing the mayor has refused to do so.

“Having determined that Richard’s was not the lowest and best option, the city council had an expectation that the mayor would then submit another bidder’s contract for consideration,” the suit states. “Instead, the mayor did nothing on the long-term contract.”

An RFP is a request for proposals. Municipalities issue RFPs when seeking professional services, such as residential trash collection. Three companies - Richard’s, Waste Management, and FCC Environmental Services - responded to the October request.

Despite the council voting down Richard’s multiple times, the mayor has refused to bring another vendor forward. At a town hall meeting on Thursday, he told the crowd at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church that if Richard’s wasn’t chosen, a new RFP would be issued.

Said Lumumba, “If you want your garbage picked up any time in the near future, without an RFP, which takes at least 90 days... If you want your trash picked up, Richard’s is the only one.”

Lumumba has asked for a stay in the chancery court case, saying the council has refused to pay his legal fees. Attorneys for the council, meanwhile, are asking the judge for an emergency hearing and an expedited decision. As of April 5, no hearing had been set.

See a more detailed timeline of Jackson’s trash crisis here.

WLBT reporter Quentin Smith contributed to this story.

