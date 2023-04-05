Jackson schedules garbage drop-off times, locations through Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To assist residents with their garbage, Jackson’s city leaders have scheduled trash drop-off times and locations for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Trash drop off: Thursday & Friday

Dumpsters will be available for residents between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the Old Dillard’s at the Metrocenter Mall. Only household trash can be dropped off.

Trash must be in a contractor/commercial trash can bag

Bags must be securely tied and contained in the vehicle

All trash must be contained in the tied contractor/trash bag

No tires, bulk items, no construction materials, or hazardous waste will be accepted

Trash drop off: Saturday

Household trash will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday at the city’s landfill at I-55 South Frontage Road in Byram.

There will be no roll-off dumpster day on Saturday. It has been canceled.

