Jackson schedules garbage drop-off times, locations through Saturday
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To assist residents with their garbage, Jackson’s city leaders have scheduled trash drop-off times and locations for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Trash drop off: Thursday & Friday
Dumpsters will be available for residents between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the Old Dillard’s at the Metrocenter Mall. Only household trash can be dropped off.
- Trash must be in a contractor/commercial trash can bag
- Bags must be securely tied and contained in the vehicle
- All trash must be contained in the tied contractor/trash bag
- No tires, bulk items, no construction materials, or hazardous waste will be accepted
Trash drop off: Saturday
Household trash will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday at the city’s landfill at I-55 South Frontage Road in Byram.
There will be no roll-off dumpster day on Saturday. It has been canceled.
