Mothers of Murdered Sons
How you can help the city of Rolling Fork

By Morgan Harris
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - Inside the Rolling Fork distribution center, you can see and hear some of the hustle and bustle.

Volunteers need certain supplies, like canned goods, to help the survivors of a tornado. It’s been over a week since the deadly tornado hit the town.

People from not only Mississippi, but around the country have made the distribution inside of the Sharkey-Issaqueena Academy gym a dream come true for survivors of the tornado.

“We’re servicing around 300 families per day. And when they’re coming through the line, they’re picking up everything from canned goods and non-perishable food items, to personal hygiene kits, to dog and cat food, to charcoal box fans; whatever they need to be able to get through this time,” says Andrew Stevenson, Director of Volunteers at the distribution site.

The distribution site has been getting an abundance of certain items and very few of others.

“Right now we need urgently, more than anything else, we’re running low on canned goods and nonperishable food items. Those are the main things that we are working with right now because we need meals that people can eat up real quickly and get back to work,” says Stevenson.

The site is using Facebook to update its daily needs for those who are looking to send donation items.

“The main one that people need to go to for resources is called ‘The Sharkey County Emergency Management Agency’ Facebook page. There’s also another Facebook page called ‘Needs for Rolling Fork, Mississippi.’ You can also find that official information is there as well, too.”

“After every storm, there’s a rainbow. And when you look behind me right now, this is our rainbow, the community and the state and the United States coming together working together to install a little bit more hope into these families,” she said.

If you’re looking to help the victims of the tornado in Rolling Fork, show up at the Sharkey Issaquena Academy and they will be sure to put you to work.

