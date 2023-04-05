Enter to win free pizza
Gulfport City Council rejects proposed cannabis zoning

Gulfport’s City Council once again voted against a proposed ordinance involving a cannabis dispensary.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council once again voted against a proposed ordinance involving a cannabis dispensary.

The ordinance would have allowed a new dispensary in the city, Southern Roots Therapeutics and Roots Remedy. Council members said they are not opposed to the idea of starting a dispensary in Gulfport, but are concerned about the residential life around the proposed site.

One of the advocates for the change said the current zoning makes things difficult for everyone.

”They created a zoning ordinance that’s so restrictive, those of us trying to do business here can’t locate anywhere,” said David Brown. ”We’ve looked and looked and looked to find locations. And at the best times we’ve looked, there’s one location that could work that’s not in violation of state’s law, but wouldn’t work for a retail dispensary.”

The council voted to reject the ordinance 6 to 1. Another appeal is in the works that is expected to be addressed at the next meeting.

