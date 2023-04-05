First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coverage on the radar is increasing ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around at times this evening with some storms possibly strong to severe. A severe thunderstorm watch continues for a portion of the area until 10 PM, mainly for the threats of damaging wind gusts and hail. A few showers will linger around overnight as temperatures fall to the 50s and 60s. This slow-moving, nearly stationary front will keep the chance for rain in the forecast on Thursday. On and off scattered showers are likely throughout the day with heavier downpours possible at times. Temperatures will run on the cooler side tomorrow in the 60s to the north and 70s farther south. Our weather will remain unsettled through the end of the week into the first half of the weekend. With multiple waves of rain possible, localized flash flooding concerns will need to be monitored. We should finally see this system exit by the end of the weekend resulting in drier weather just in time for Easter Sunday. A drier pattern will prevail into next week as temperatures begin to trend back up. Jackson tied a record of 89 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the second day in a row a record high temperature was tied.

