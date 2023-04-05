Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: storm chances return late Wednesday; cooler, showery late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: A surge of warm air will infiltrate the region through the day with an approaching system from the west. Highs will top out well into the 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop through the latter part of the day amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Expect the gusty breezes to continue – in the 30-40 mph realm, with a risk for a few storms that develop to become strong. Main threats will come from strong wind and hail, though, a tornado can’t be ruled out, mainly during the early evening Wednesday.

THURSDAY: With a front bisecting the area, expect a large spread in temperatures and rain coverage through the day. Clouds will remain a steady state for all with periodic showers continuing as one ripple of low pressure exits the region. Highs will range from the 60s north to the 70s south. Clouds and another round of showers will be possible overnight with lows falling into the 50s for most; lower 60s for some.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern remains a focal point through the end of the work week, heading into the Easter holiday weekend. Good Friday looks to be soggy with another wave of rain and storms riding along the stalled boundary over the region. Another large spread in temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60 near and north of the Big Black River; middle 60s near the Natchez Trace and 60s to near 70s to toward the south and east. Eventually, the boundary will begin to fade through the weekend, but not before producing 3-5″ of rain that could lead to localized flooding concerns. We’ll trend drier by Easter Sunday, though staying cool in the 60s to lower 70s; 80s and high pressure look to return through next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
Sheriff: Shooting death of Rankin County teen believed to be ‘a tragic accident’

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Turning unsettled by mid to late week
First Alert Forecast: near-record heat today; shower, storm chances return mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth Tuesday; unsettled days ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week