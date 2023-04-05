First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon and evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm, muggy conditions are on tap this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Breezy south winds will also stick around with us today with gusts up to 30 to 40 MPH at times as a front nears from the west. This system will eventually increase our chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout this afternoon/evening. A couple of storms during this time could also be on the strong to potentially severe side. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concerns with any storms today, but a tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Some showers will likely linger around overnight as temperatures to the 50s and 60s.

This slow-moving, nearly stationary front will keep the chance for rain in the forecast on Thursday. On and off scattered showers are likely throughout the day with heavier downpours possible at times. Temperatures will run on the cooler side tomorrow in the 60s to the north and 70s farther south.

Our weather will remain unsettled through the end of the week into the first half of the weekend. With multiple waves of rain possible, localized flash flooding concerns will need to be monitored. We should finally see this system exit by the end of the weekend resulting in drier weather just in time for Easter Sunday. A drier pattern will prevail into next week as temperatures begin to trend back up.

