Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
2 charged with murder after missing Hinds Co. man found dead on Mississippi Coast

Latest News

How you can help the city of Rolling Fork
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman charged with assaulting Pike County deputy
Faith Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests