Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon resident was sentenced to serve 50 years in federal prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44, who is a legal resident of the United States from Mexico, was sentenced Tuesday, April 4.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI agents from Milwaukee and Jackson and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office began an investigation on groups of individuals who were engaged in the receipt, possession, distribution, and production of child sex abuse material in April 2021 that continued through June 2021.

On September 15, 2022, agents executed a federal search warrant at Bellizzia’s home in Brandon and found several electronic devices containing child pornography.

Bellizzia attempted to flee to Mexico the following day.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on January 6, 2023 to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to serve a total of 50 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Bellizzia will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.