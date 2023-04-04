Woman shoots man multiple times in self-defense after being attacked in Carroll County

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman shot a man multiple times after being attacked in Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says the incident happened down the street from Katy’s Place in the Coila area of the county at 1:36 a.m. on April 2.

According to a press release, witnesses told deputies that there was an altercation between Lamarcus Woodson, 31, and Michelle Eileen Hearn at Katy’s Place. The press release says that Hearn and Willie Ezell, a friend, left the club to remove themselves from the altercation.

Sheriff Walker says Woodson followed them to a house down the street from the club even though he was told to stay away from the property. Hearn, Ezell, and other witnesses told deputies that Woodson grabbed Hearn, and a struggle followed.

According to the press release, Hearn shot Woodson multiple times during the struggle. Woodson was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff says Hearn was held on an investigative hold at the Leflore County Detention Center but has been released “as it appears to have been self-defense.”

