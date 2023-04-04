Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg

57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wisconsin man has been arrested for the stabbing incident that took place in Hattiesburg Monday evening.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing between two people near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

HPD responds to stabbing incident Monday afternoon

HPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Parsons was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

