Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wisconsin man has been arrested for the stabbing incident that took place in Hattiesburg Monday evening.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to the report of a stabbing between two people near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
HPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Parsons was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
