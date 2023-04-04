Things To Know Tuesday, March 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances in Battle Round of The Voice

Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand appeared in the battle round of The Voice Monday night on NBC for Kelly Clarkson’s team. The 22-year-old from Meridian is hoping to advance in the competition. Brand shared some of her experience competing at Miss Mississippi and at Miss America. She told us last year that one of her goals was to audition for The Voice as she crowned her successor at Miss Mississippi. Monday night, she shared how the song she performed gives a powerful message to women. Brand said, “I believe that every woman benefits from having another woman in her corner being kind and building her up. So I was super excited to convey that message through a song that is as powerful as Lady Love.” Brand advances in the Battle Round Monday night for Team Kelly.

2. Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans (Shelly Halford)

Two parents from Mississippi were on their way to New Orleans Monday morning in search of their daughter who went missing in the city late last week. According to authorities, Shawna Halford, 25, was last seen at a club on Bourbon Street in the early morning hours of March 30. “She reportedly told a friend she was going to leave for a walk around Bourbon Street, but she did not return,” a press release from police stated. According to her mother, Shelly Halford, Shawna is originally from Rankin County and graduated from Florence High School. Shawna, who goes by her middle name, “Rali,” now lives in Hickory, Mississippi, with her grandmother and has a 4-year-old son whom her parents have custody of. Shelly says that her daughter went to New Orleans with her uncle and cousin on the 29th, and hasn’t been seen since leaving Club Oz on the 30th.

3. Rankin County first mixed use development property opens

“It’s going to explode us into the next realm of Flowood development. We had Dogwood many years ago, and that took Flowwod to another level. I think this type of quality-of-life aspects of living is going to just continue to push us further down the road,” said Daniel Lang, Economic Development Director for the city of Flowood. Twelve homes are now available in Waterpointe, Rankin County’s first mixed-use development. “We really want to be a very walkable, livable, [and] enjoyable community where people can come out and be a part of this close-knit community. They can experience life and flow,” Lang said. This new neighborhood’s location is within minutes of shopping stores, restaurants, entertainment, and medical offices that the city of Flowood offers.

