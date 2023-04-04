Suspect, victim identified in Gautier fatal shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have released more details surrounding a fatal shooting that happened in Gautier.

Gautier Police are asking for help finding Thomas Guy Rogers, also known as Woody Rogers, who is wanted for murder. Police said he made a getaway in a white, four-door vehicle and fled to Mobile, Alabama.

He is described as 5′10″ tall, weighing 155 pounds with multiple tattoos on his body.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim of the shooting as 21-year-old Maurice Shannon from Gautier.

According to Chief David Bever, the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. Monday at Pure Gas Station, located in the 2200 block of Ladnier Road.

For those who have information regarding the incident, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

