Rankin County’s first mixed-use development property opens

By Morgan Harris
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s going to explode us into the next realm of Flowood development. We had Dogwood many years ago, and that took Flowwod to another level. I think this type of quality-of-life aspects of living is going to just continue to push us further down the road,” said Daniel Lang, Economic Development Director for the city of Flowood.

Twelve homes are now available in Waterpointe, Rankin County’s first mixed-use development.

“We really want to be a very walkable, livable, [and] enjoyable community where people can come out and be a part of this close-knit community. They can experience life and flow,” Lang said.

This new neighborhood’s location is within minutes of shopping stores, restaurants, entertainment, and medical offices that the city of Flowood offers.

“Waterpointe is a TND community, and what that stands for is traditional neighborhood development. They’re authentic to early 1900s of New Orleans-style homes,” said Gary Lyles, Vice-President of Lyles Signature Homes.

These New Orleans-style homes will soon be joined by the Gardens of Waterpointe, a 55+ neighborhood with over 60 assisted living suites.

Compared to Township in Madison County, the city of Flowood is excited to offer this neighborhood that will one day be over 180 homes to those who are looking to purchase a home in what they call a safe, friendly place.

