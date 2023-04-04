Jackson Police arrest 22-year-old man for rape and aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for rape and domestic violence-aggravated assault.

The Jackson Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, April 1.

Officers took Ulysses Nelson, 22, into custody around 9:45 a.m. on April 4.

