Jackson leaders unable to offer short-term solutions for residents as trash pickup comes to a halt

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Garbage crews made their way through Northeast Jackson Monday morning, but they weren’t collecting trash.

Instead, they were collecting signatures.

Mississippi’s capital without trash pickup indefinitely. Garbage already piling up in NE Jackson, where it would’ve normally been collected today. Meanwhile, crews with the city’s current vendor are collecting signatures for a petition that aims to sway certain council ppl. @WLBT pic.twitter.com/JeACfrrS7l — Brendan Hall (@HallReports) April 3, 2023

An official with Richard’s Disposal says crews plan to bring forward a petition to the city council in an effort to continue hauling waste for Jackson residents.

Several residents signed the petition Monday for a reason that’s rather cut and dry: they want their trash picked up.

“I don’t care who picks it up,” Richard Skibinski said. “We just need our trash picked up.”

A number of other residents have told 3 On Your Side the exact same thing, as they experience headaches with yet another basic service.

Skibinski said the lack of trash pickup is almost as frustrating as the water outages he experienced last year.

Jacqueline Harper, a 70+ year Jackson resident, also signed Richard’s petition Monday.

“We need a clean neighborhood, and there’s nothing wrong with this company that’s doing business. I don’t know all the political details of it, but they’re fine,” she said.

Harper said workers with Richard’s told her they wouldn’t be picking up trash for about three weeks, but it really depends on how fast the mayor and city council can put their differences aside and agree on a new contract.

I reached out to the majority of the city council and the mayor’s administration to see what residents are supposed to do with their garbage in the meantime. No one was able to provide a short-term solution.

“If I can’t compost it, I guess I’ll just leave it out on the street,” Harper said. “There’s nothing else to do with it.”

“I set it out last night. I’m going to leave it out there, I guess, until somebody picks it up,” Skibinski said.

Crews with Richard’s said they’d love to continue serving the city, evidenced by the flyers they handed out Monday, which encouraged residents to contact their council member if they’re satisfied with the company’s services.

Richard's Disposal flyers (WLBT)

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks and Council President Ashby Foote each sent out separate statements Monday afternoon, but neither of them addressed what residents are supposed to do with their garbage right now.

Banks did say, however, that he would support a 3-month temporary contract with Richard’s while the city council and mayor work to identify a new vendor.

