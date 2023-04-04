‘I don’t know how I’m going to feed my family:’ Richard’s Disposal worker voices concerns amid ongoing garbage dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson residents continue to wonder when their trash will be picked up, employees with Richard’s Disposal are wondering when their next paycheck will come.

Currently, the firm employs 70 people, and 62 of them live inside Jackson City limits.

One of them is Latrina Harris, whose trash has sat out on her curb since Saturday, just like the majority of other residents.

3 On Your Side asked the Jackson native how it makes her feel to see trash on everyone’s curb with no one to pick it up.

“It makes me feel very sad because I have other family members in the city of Jackson and my neighbors. They know I work for Richard’s, and they ask the question that we can’t answer, which is when they are going to get their trash picked up,” she said. “We’re waiting on the city council.”

It’s no secret that Richard’s has been at the center of controversy since the moment its trucks rolled into town.

Over a year later, a few city council members and the mayor continue fighting over which company should provide the basic service.

Meanwhile, Harris and 70 other employees are left wondering when their next paycheck will come.

“I know some say, ‘Well, look for another job,’” Harris said. “I’m 51 years old. I’m almost at retirement age. That would be a little bit hard to do.”

Harris said she has four children and five grandchildren who she is trying to support, but she doesn’t know how she will do it if she is without a job for much longer.

The garbage dispute isn’t the first issue Harris has dealt with as a Jackson native.

She has experienced the city’s water woes and its crime problem.

In fact, the last time she sat down for an interview was ten years ago when her son was murdered.

“The same councilman that asked me to do that story is one of the same councilmen voting against this garbage pick-up even though he told me if I ever needed him, he would be there,” Harris said. “It just hurts my heart to know he’s not a man of his word.”

Harris’ frustrations are solely directed at the council because the mayor has always and continues to support the company.

However, the council will point back to the city’s bidding process and tell you Richard’s was outscored by its competitors in every category other than price.

Those who continue voting against a contract with the firm want the mayor to bring another company forward.

