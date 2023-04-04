Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson tied a record high of 87 degrees Tuesday afternoon.  A warm night is ahead with lows near 70 and mostly cloudy skies, low clouds and fog.  Wednesday will turn breezy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.  There is a marginal severe weather threat for the area, which is a one on a scale of one to five, with one being the lowest.  Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s again Wednesday before any showers develop.  Thursday and Friday look considerably cooler with highs in the 60s with occasional rain that could drop one to three inches across our region.  Showers will taper off Saturday with highs in the 70s again.  Easter Sunday looks pleasant with highs in the lower 70s and partly sunny skies.  Average high is 74 and the average low is 51.

