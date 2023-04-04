First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth Tuesday; unsettled days ahead

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will trend back toward sunshine breaks and near-record warmth. Winds will turn a bit gusty through the afternoon hours, around 30-35 mph. From near 70° early, we’ll trend toward highs in the upper 80s to near 90. An outside chance for an overnight shower or storm possible with lows in the 60s and 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: A surge of warm air will infiltrate the region through the day with an approaching system from the west. Highs will top out well into the 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop through the latter part of the day amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Expect the gusty breezes to continue – in the 30-40 mph realm, with a risk for a few storms that develop to become strong.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll see an unsettled pattern evolve as a boundary stalled overhead and may lead to waves of rain and storms along with localized flooding issues through late week. Highs will run cooler, in the 60s Thursday and Friday, 70s by the weekend; lows in the 50s heading toward Good Friday and Easter weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

