Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: near-record heat today; shower, storm chances return mid-week

Turning unsettled by mid to late week
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Near-record heat is expected this afternoon as sunshine mixes with passing clouds. High temperatures this afternoon are on track to peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees areawide. There will also be a breeze today that could be gusty from time to time. Expect gusts throughout the day up to 25 to 30 MPH out of the south. Our weather should stay quiet and warm overnight with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We are expecting to see changes in our weather pattern during the day on Wednesday from an approaching front to our west. The first half of the day will be breezy, warm with highs in the 80s. By the afternoon and evening hours, chances for scattered showers and storms will begin to pick up from the nearing system. A few storms could potentially turn strong to severe with gusty winds and hail the main concerns, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

This slow-moving and nearly stationary front will keep us unsettled during the rest of the work week where there will be a daily chance for rain. This could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns. The front will also knock back temperatures to the 60s b late week. We will gradually turn warmer to the 70s over the weekend as chances for rain taper off by Eastern Day.

