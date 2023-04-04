Clinton baseball keeps winning streak alive

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton baseball team is on a 15-game winning streak, 20-1 on the season, and undefeated in their district. But for the Arrows, it’s all a little bigger than baseball.

“Just to watch our young people grow, not only as baseball players but as young men,” said head coach Sam Temple. “All of that coming together to help them be the team that they are now. So, one of the cool things about our club this year is just amazing unselfish baseball.”

Coach Temple came to Clinton two seasons ago and wanted to turn the Arrow’s baseball program around. While the wins have been very nice, he just wants his guys to understand that there is no “I” in team.

“We’re doing everything for the team, and we want to help our guys,” said Cole Manuel. “That’s all it is. The guy beside us. We just want to do our best so we can help each other.”

“Don’t focus on yourself,” Ethan Wiggins said. “Focus on the team, and what you want to accomplish, you’ll accomplish it. Just by focusing on winning as a team.”

When a team comes together as one, the wins start rolling in. Now, all the Arrows have to do is stay locked in.

“We just need to focus on what we’ve been doing,” said Wiggins. “Staying with the fundamentals, good throws, and working as a team and not letting anybody get down. Picking each other up.”

“Just staying focused on the little things and doing what we’ve done since August,” Manuel said. “Just staying in tune and being who we are.”

As for the coaches, they just want their team and community to keep believing in them.

“Believing in each other and understanding that something is happening good here and it’s for a reason,” coach Temple said. “It’s because they’ve done the right thing and keep doing the right things.”

