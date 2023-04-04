Enter to win free pizza
Brandon High School hires new girl’s basketball coach

(WVLT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School has a new girl’s basketball coach.

The Bulldogs are hiring former Lake head coach Holly Moncrief. Moncrief graduated from Brandon in 2005, and was an assistant for the Bulldogs after graduating from Belhaven.

Moncrief coached at Puckett for 8 years, and was the head coach at Lake this last year.

She led the Hornets to the 2A championship.

“She’s the right person at the right time for this community. Getting the homegrown girl, who was not only an assistant at Brandon, but has been successful at two other programs, I feel like she’s the one to take us to a championship at Brandon,” Brandon Athletic Director Sam Williams said.

