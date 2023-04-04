Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was recovered from a pond North of Enterprise on County Road 370 Monday evening according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Kemp said 3 young boys were fishing when they saw what appeared to be human remains. Kemp said the body is badly decomposed and the identity of the body is not yet known.

Clarke County Sheriff Deputies, Enterprise Police, and Fire Departments along with Mississippi Fish & Wildlife Officers are on the scene. News 11 will share further details as information becomes available.

