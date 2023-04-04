Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Biden to meet with experts on AI ‘risks and opportunities’

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER AP White House Correspondent
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.

The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards” and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.

Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, which helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns from the powerful technology.

The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. businessman back in jail for violating no-contact order
Coroner identifies body found with gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue
Rankin County teen shot, killed in Scott County
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Latest News

A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
WLBT at 6a
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia