Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

2 charged with murder after missing Hinds Co. man found dead on Mississippi Coast

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.(Harrison County jail)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a missing man from Hinds County was found dead on the Mississippi Coast.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators were contacted by investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in late March telling them about a man who had been reported missing in December.

Hinds County investigators identified the missing person as Cody Smith, 24, of Byram, Mississippi. During the course of their investigation, they determined that Smith was last seen in Harrison County.

Harrison County authorities then took over the investigation from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and conducted numerous interviews which led them to a wooded area in Pass Christian on Monday, April 3.

After a search by multiple agencies, remains believed to be those of Smith were found.

Upon further investigation, investigators determined that Angel Pierce, 19, and Jerry Parkman, 24, were responsible for the death of Smith.

Arrest warrants were obtained and Pierce was taken into custody by Harrison County Investigators at her home.

Jerry Parkman was served at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center due to his being incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

Harrison County investigators are expecting more arrests to be made in this case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. businessman back in jail for violating no-contact order
Sheriff: Shooting death of Rankin County teen believed to be ‘a tragic accident’
Coroner identifies body found with gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Cindreonna Jones, 30
$2 million bond set for woman accused of killing 4-year-old son in Jackson
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Woman shoots man multiple times in self-defense after being attacked in Carroll County