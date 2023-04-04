Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi Lottery player matched all five white ball winning numbers to win $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing!

The ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #27 in Corinth, Mississippi.

Earlier this year, a $4 million lottery ticket was sold in Byram, Mississippi, which was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. businessman back in jail for violating no-contact order
Sheriff: Shooting death of Rankin County teen believed to be ‘a tragic accident’
Coroner identifies body found with gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Latest News

Jackson Police searching for shooting suspect
In this photo taken March 10, 2010, Paul Lacoste, a former Mississippi State football player,...
Fitness trainer says former Gov. Bryant directed welfare-funded project, sues for emotional distress
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg