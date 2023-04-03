Enter to win free pizza
WLBT wins ‘Station of the Year’ at 2023 MAB Awards

WLBT News wins ‘Station of the Year’ at 2023 MAB Awards
WLBT News wins ‘Station of the Year’ at 2023 MAB Awards(Mississippi Association of Broadcasters)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT won Station of the Year at the 2023 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting awards, along with a bevy of other honors at the Saturday ceremony.

WLBT walked away with nearly 40 awards, including the prestigious First Amendment Award of Excellence for its reporting on the Jackson water crisis.

The on-air talent at WLBT was largely recognized for their efforts, with Maggie Wade winning News Anchor of the Year and Patrick Ellis winning Weather Anchor of the Year.

Along with receiving TV Reporter of the Year, Courtney Ann Jackson would win first place in the General News category for her story on a Scott County man who rode out an April storm in his camper while clinging to his 90-pound pit bull.

WLBT, with the help of Chief Investigative Reporter C. J. LeMaster, also swept the Investigative Reporting category, winning first, second and third place in the category.

In the Breaking News category, WLBT received first place for its coverage of the multiple arsons set around Jackson on Election Day of 2022.

WLBT News also won Station of the Year in 2021.

