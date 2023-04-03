Wells APAC takes the most awards in the state in Scholastic Art & Writing competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have students in Wells APAC, you’re bursting with pride as it continues to stand out for being the best of the best. Ida B. Wells APAC continues to hold the title in arts, topping schools across the state for award-winning artwork.

“The fact that our students are leading it in the state is an amazing thing,” said APAC visual arts teacher Renna Moore-Edwards.

In her art classes are some of the top young artists in the state, from paintings to sculptures on canvas and clear panels. Wells APAC students are the best in the state, winning 130 awards alone during the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Mississippi Regional competition.

“I didn’t expect it because I finished it last second,” said Edward Hall.

However, the seventh grader made those seconds count, coming away with the Gold Key for his acrylic painting.

“It’s about my cat that died a little while ago, and it’s a picture my brother took while I was doing pottery,” said Hall. “It’s called ‘Throwing Shade’ because I’m throwing on the pottery wheel, and it’s under the shade.”

Eighth-grader Leanna Divinity walked away with three Silver Keys and three honorable mentions in her first year in the competition.

“Over the years, my art has gotten better,” said Divinity. “I started from unrealistic art to very detailed and realistic things that capture my creativity.”

Wells APAC students again received the most Gold and Silver keys in the state. They received four gold medals, two silver, and the coveted national recognition with the American Vision Medal. Seventh grader Jeremy White won the Gold Key for his stippling artwork “The Boy of Music.”

“It was my first time being in Scholastics and my first time doing a piece like this,” said White. “I think about how am I gonna put emotion through the art. How do I make it pop [and] make it seem special?”

The five-year APAC teacher is proud of their work and the prestige the awards bring.

“It’s amazing for them because it opens doors for them,” added Moore-Edwards. “This is one of the hardest competitions in the entire nation. Winning this does open doors. As they get older, there are scholarships they can get.”

The students in seventh through twelfth grades were competing against more than 100,000 students in the U.S. and Canada.

