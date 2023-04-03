Rankin Co. businessman back in jail for violating no-contact order

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County businessman is back in jail after authorities say he violated the conditions of his bond.

Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested again on Thursday, months after he bonded out of jail on an aggravated assault charge.

Mardis, according to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Paul Holley, had violated a no-contact order placed on him as a condition of his bond.

In October, Mardis was arrested at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport, days after Flowood Police say he severely injured his wife.

Among injuries, she had a fractured ankle and left cheekbone, two broken ribs, a lacerated liver, strangulation marks, and extensive bruising.

She was taken to St. Dominic Hospital and transferred to UMMC. Mardis flew to Tampa the day after the incident and returned two days later, according to previous reports.

Rankin-Madison District Attorney Bubba Bramlett did not respond to WLBT’s request for comment.

