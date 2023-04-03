Mayor wants stay in case that could give council permission to choose trash contractor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking a stay in a case that could allow the city council to negotiate terms with a contractor.

If the case is stayed, it could represent yet another delay in hiring a contractor to pick up customers’ trash.

On March 30, the mayor filed a motion to stay proceedings in the council’s suit against the mayor, seeking a declaratory judgment to give them permission to hire a contractor if the mayor fails to bring a contractor forward for a vote.

The motion was filed a day before city’s emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal expired. The council did not have a quorum to vote on a contract at a special called meeting on Thursday. And on Saturday, the council voted down awarding a six-year contract to the New Orleans-based company.

Lumumba says he can’t file a response in the suit because the council won’t pay for his legal counsel.

“Considering the city council has denied the mayor’s request to have the counsel in the action they filed against him in his official capacity, the mayor respectfully requests the court stay the proceedings until such time as his request to gain counsel is approved,” he wrote.

The council filed suit against the mayor in February, asking for permission to move forward with the RFP process after voting down the mayor’s preferred choice.

Last year, the council rejected Lumumba’s request to bring on Richard’s Disposal multiple times. However, the mayor never brought forward a second vendor for the council to consider.

At a special called meeting on Thursday, the mayor brought Richard’s forward again. The council didn’t have a quorum, so another meeting was called for Saturday. At that meeting, the council voted 3-3-1 to reject the contract.

