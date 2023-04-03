Jackson residents frustrated after no garbage contract is decided

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents are still unsure who will pick up their garbage and when.

The latest wrinkle in the trash contract controversy happened yesterday when the city council voted down the firm that has hauled waste for the last year.

“The motion fails,” said Councilman Ashby Foote. “This meeting is adjourned.”

Those comments were met with boos from Jackson residents who attended the special meeting. Elected officials voted down the contract with Richard’s Disposal, leaving no one to pick up garbage going forward.

“It’s gonna be a mess,” said Henrine Brown, a Jackson resident. “We need someone to pick it up. We don’t have nowhere to put it.”

“I just never saw anything like it before,” Jackson resident Gladys Adams. Just garbage? You can’t pick up that?”

From west to northeast to south Jackson, residents say they aren’t looking forward to a future, let alone a week, in the capital city without their garbage being picked up.

“It’s going to make the houses look bad,” Edna Knight, a Jackson resident, said. “It’s going to make the community look bad and, sure enough, is going to give away for rats, roaches, any type of creature that likes to feed on garbage.”

Even though the garbage contract saga has gone on for almost two years, residents I spoke to say it was never at the top of their list of concerns.

However, after yesterday, that’s no longer the case.

“Too much was already going on. No lights, burned-up houses, garbage everywhere, [and] tires everywhere,” Adams said. “But right now, nobody’s going to pick up our garbage. That’s terrible.”

“People had started moving even with the water situation and now garbage, they’re definitely gonna move,” Knight said.

Most say they’re not concerned about who’s name is on the contract but a contract in general.

“I don’t care who picks it up,” said Knight. “That’s what we vote for our leaders to do, to vote for the things that we need here. And if they don’t comply with what is needed in the city of Jackson.”

“I tried to keep it clean around my neighborhood,” Brown said. “I keep it together. But I need somebody to pick it up.”

In a statement yesterday, Jackson’s mayor said he’ll continue to fight to have garbage pickup in Jackson. As of now, it’s unclear when and how that will happen.

