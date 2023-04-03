GALLERY: The aftermath of the EF4 tornado that killed 21 people in Mississippi

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - An EF4 tornado leveled the small town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 24, 2023. The storm then hopscotched across other cities in Sharkey County, plus Carroll, Humphreys, and Monroe counties.

The tornado began near Rolling Fork and moved 30 miles northeast through Silver City. It destroyed roughly 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork, and the nearby town of Silver City, leaving a trail of lumber, bricks, and twisted metal. Hundreds of additional structures were badly damaged.

There are currently over 300 federal personnel on the ground working in the affected areas assisting with disaster relief, coordinating with local officials, conducting damage assistance, and going door to door to check in on residents.

This gallery includes images from Rolling Fork, the area where the storm claimed the most lives.

The state of Mississippi and FEMA have opened four Disaster Recovery Centers to help survivors of the March storms and tornadoes with their recovery. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), are at the centers to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

Center locations:

Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. Carrollton, MS, 38947

Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County: Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821

Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Center hours are 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday; 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

