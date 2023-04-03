First Alert Forecast:

Enter to win free pizza
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 86 Monday afternoon in Jackson.  While not a record, the record high Tuesday is 87 and we could easily break that. Clouds will be on the increase overnight resulting in warmer low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Near-record warmth is expected for Tuesday with well above normal high temperatures in the forecast. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We will likely briefly stay dry all day tomorrow ahead of unsettled weather throughout the rest of the work week. A slow-moving front looks to drop in by Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing back opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. A few strong to severe storms could also be possible during this time as well. This front is expected to be near stationary overhead, keeping rain chances elevated through the end of the work week. This could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns at times. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the front around in the 60s and 70s leading into Easter weekend.

