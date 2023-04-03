Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: gradual clearing, warm start to work week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONDAY: Showers and storms will exit the area through mid-morning – eventually, scouring out the clouds and trending toward warm sunshine breaks with highs in the 80s by the afternoon hours. Mostly clear skies will turn mostly cloudy by early Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will trend back toward sunshine break and near-record warmth. Winds will turn a bit gusty through the afternoon hours. From near 70° early, we’ll trend toward highs in the middle to upper 80s. An outside chance for an overnight shower or storm possible with lows in the 60s and 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm and windy conditions will roll us into mid-week ahead of a risk for scattered afternoon and evening storms. A few of the storms could be strong. Highs will top out in the middle 80s Wednesday. We’ll see an unsettled pattern evolve as a boundary stalled overhead and may lead to waves of rain and storm along with localized flooding issues. Highs will run cooler, in the 60s and 70s; lows in the 50s heading toward Good Friday and Easter weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

