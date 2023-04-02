Walmart providing aid to Rolling Fork storm victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Walmart, many of you may just think of its physical location.

However, that’s not the case in Rolling Fork. Volunteers and employees came from all over and rolled up their sleeves to serve food, provide assistance and help in any way they could to those in need during this difficult time.

The sound of jingles could be heard blocks away from cheerful Walmart employees and volunteers excited to serve and lend a helping hand to those in Rolling Fork impacted by the recent violent storms.

“There’s a lot of recovery going on here, and Walmart wanted to make sure people were fed and have everything they need,” said Greg Carter with the Walmart Recovery Organization.

Dozens of Walmart semi-trucks filled with food and water set up near Delta Elementary School Saturday. Passionate volunteers and Walmart employees were on site preparing hot meals.

All of this love and help is coming to Rolling Fork after it was nearly destroyed by the EF-4 Tornado more than a week ago.

Carter says it’s moments like this that make his job worthwhile.

“I just want to give our condolences to the people here,” Carter said. “It’s heartbreaking listening to some of the stories and what has went on. The cafeteria that we’re using to clean our utensils and stuff with. I walked in with a young lady the other day, and I noticed something was wrong with her. I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said a lady that works here will never walk in here again, and it broke my heart.”

The tornado victims were greeted with smiles and sincere prayers as they waited in line to receive free food as well as bottled water and hygiene products.

They say they are grateful for companies like Walmart that came out to help out during this tough time.

“We are very appreciative for Walmart coming out to the community and feeding us. The food is very good,” Martin said.

