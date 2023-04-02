Enter to win free pizza
Sheriff: Shooting death of Rankin County teen believed to be ‘a tragic accident’

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities now believe that the shooting death of a Rankin County teen in Scott County Saturday morning was the result of “a tragic accident.”

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Line Prairie Road in Morton, Mississippi. The victim, Pace Mohr, later died from his injuries at the Scott Regional Hospital.

“After interviewing witnesses yesterday and [the] person who fired the pistol, we suspect it was a tragic accident,” said Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee on Tuesday.

The findings of the circumstances leading to the pistol being fired will be sent to the district attorney to see if any charges will be filed.

“At this time, no one is has been charged,” the sheriff added.

