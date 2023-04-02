Enter to win free pizza
Rankin County teen shot, killed in Scott County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County teen was shot and killed in Scott County on Saturday morning.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Line Prairie Road in Morton, Mississippi.

The victim, Pace Mohr, died from his injuries at the Scott Regional Hospital, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Lee says the suspect is in custody. If you have any additional information, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 469-1511.

