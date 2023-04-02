Jones Co. VFDs respond to rollover Sunday afternoon

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County first responders reported to a single-car collision with a rollover on Saturday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Soso and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the wreck at Highway 29 and JP Parker Road around 4:15 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found a four-door sedan overturned off Hwy. 29.

Two people were involved, with one being a pediatric occupant. Both were out of the vehicle on the arrival of fire personnel.

Bumgardner said the patients were transported to the emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Firefighters assisted with emergency medical care and traffic control as one lane of Hwy. 29 was shut down for approximately an hour.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the incident. No other injuries were reported.

