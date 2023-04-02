Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson Police investigating after body found on Ellis Avenue

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says a passerby found a male with a gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue near John R. Lynch Street on Sunday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
Jacolby Henson, 23
23-year-old arrested for murder in Jackson
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
Richard's Disposal employees gather outside Jackson City Hall urging city council to approve...
‘This is what contract steering looks like’: Council votes down Richard’s Disposal
Rankin County teen shot, killed in Scott County

Latest News

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
JSU’s Air Force ROTC program is soaring to new heights with its new flight simulator
Rankin County teen shot, killed in Scott County
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger