Jackson Police investigating after body found on Ellis Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says a passerby found a male with a gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue near John R. Lynch Street on Sunday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

