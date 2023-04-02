Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Intensive Training prepares South Mississippi first responders for on-the-water accidents

First responders from around the coast gathered Saturday morning for training to help equip them for on-the-water emergencies.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders from around the coast gathered Saturday morning for training to help equip them for on-the-water emergencies.

The intensive session was held in Wiggins, Mississippi beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The protocols and procedures were taught to Stone County Fire Service, Wiggins Fire Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Flotilla. All personnel were assigned to boating crash rescue missions on the 450-acre lake inside Flint Creek Water Park.

Stone County Fire Coordinator, Todd Cospelich says the objective is for all departments to work as a unit.

“Our overall goal rather than train independently and separately is that we can train together so when we have or if we have the opportunity or need to work together then we’ll be able to do it,” said Cospelich.

For approximately three hours, the first responders carried out the rigorous exercises that focused on timing, awareness, and overall safety.

One of the most important steps in the training was learning how to properly transport victims from water to ambulance and aircraft.

Marine Patrol Deputy Robert Lambeth says boating incidents are quite common, so the training is a necessity.

“I mean we have those pretty regular in the Summertime and the Wintertime; I would say five to six accidents a year,” says Lambeth.

Lambeth also says the process isn’t easy, so repetition is key to retaining the procedures.

“Hopefully we can all learn something from each other.” Lambeth said. “Everybody has a little something to bring to the table.”

Some of the other agencies involved in the exercise included the Wiggins Police Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Stone County EMA, AAA, and AMR. The training session happens twice a year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
Jacolby Henson, 23
23-year-old arrested for murder in Jackson
Richard's Disposal employees gather outside Jackson City Hall urging city council to approve...
‘This is what contract steering looks like’: Council votes down Richard’s Disposal
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire

Latest News

Showers and storms returning later this afternoon and continuing into Monday morning!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Walmart providing aid to Rolling Fork storm victims
The Hattiesburg Zoo was the first attraction/destination in Mississippi to be certified by...
Hattiesburg Zoo designates Sunday as Sensory Day
Firefighters found a four-door sedan overturned off Hwy. 29.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to rollover Sunday afternoon