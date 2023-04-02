Enter to win free pizza
First Alert Forecast:

TRACKING A SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TONGIHT
WLBT WX
WLBT WX
By Todd Adams
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated severe thunderstorms possible tonight. Threats include; damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Localized flash flooding is possible, particularly in low lying and urban areas.
Next week severe storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Threats include; damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size for southeastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and northeastern Louisiana late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

WLBT WX
First Alert Forecast: