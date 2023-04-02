First Alert Forecast:
TRACKING A SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TONGIHT
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated severe thunderstorms possible tonight. Threats include; damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Localized flash flooding is possible, particularly in low lying and urban areas.
Next week severe storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Threats include; damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size for southeastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and northeastern Louisiana late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
