First Alert Forecast: Cooler start to our Sunday while tracking storms to return today and continue through Monday morning. Rain chances increase during the week.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Happy Sunday morning!

Quiet for us this Sunday morning, and we started partly cloudy. Temperatures this morning range between the upper 40s and low 50s. As we get into the afternoon cloud cover will return for us as we are tracking another system that’ll bring us rain chances later this evening. We could also have a few storms within the mix as well. Highs today are expected to reach into the middle 70s.

Showers and storms returning later this afternoon and continuing into Monday morning!

Next Week:

We will get into a rainy pattern for much of the week ahead. We will continue to monitor for the possibility of heavy rainfall and severe weather. Winds will pick up on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Conditions then seem to favor severe weather in the Mississippi Delta, bordering Arkansas. That front will be slow to move out and will be the focal point for heavy rainfall mid-week.

