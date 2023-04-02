Coroner identifies body found with gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says 36-year-old Derrick Wilson was killed.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says a passerby found a male with a gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue near John R. Lynch Street on Sunday morning.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.