Coroner identifies body found with gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says 36-year-old Derrick Wilson was killed.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says a passerby found a male with a gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue near John R. Lynch Street on Sunday morning.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

