Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man arrested after UTV chase starts in Yazoo County and ends in Warren County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested a man after he led multiple agencies on a chase from Yazoo County to Warren County, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

VDN says a trooper with MHP ran a vehicle’s license plate in Yazoo that was occupied by a man who appeared to be sleeping. It showed that the man had a felony warrant for larceny.

At some point, the man fled from the trooper, ditched his vehicle, and stole a UTV before leading the trooper and other agencies on a chase from Yazoo County down Highway 3 into Warren County.

According to VDN, the man was stopped on Highway 80 before reaching Pear Orchard. The Vicksburg Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit.

The man is facing multiple charges, including the larceny warrant.

