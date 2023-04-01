First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cold front that brought overnight storms to the area, has moved off to the southeast of us. It brought a mostly sunny day. Low humidity will continue through Sunday, with another fair weather day on tap. Night time will change to rain time, as a warm front backs up over us from the Gulf of Mexico. We will get into a rainy pattern for much of the week ahead. We will continue to monitor for possibilities of heavy rainfall and severe weather. Winds will pick up on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Conditions then seem to favor severe weather in the Mississippi Delta, bordering Arkansas. That front will be slow to move out and will be the focal point for heavy rainfall mid-week.

