Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Storms are exiting our viewing area this morning, with fair weather conditions returning today! More rain is in store for us next week!

Rain chances have exited to the East and now we will continue with fair weather conditions...
Rain chances have exited to the East and now we will continue with fair weather conditions partly cloudy skies. Sun shine will break out closer to the afternoon.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Weekend Forecast: Most of the rain will exit through Saturday morning, but with a frontal boundary nearby, another wave of rain and storms will shift through the area by the latter part of Sunday into Monday.

Saturday and Sunday Highs rang into the upper 70s to 80s with partly sunny skies. Some rain chances are possible for both days, but it does look to be more rain possible on Sunday as we have another system moving through bringing the chances of possible showers on Sunday. Lows will fall to the middle 50s Saturday night and the low 60s Sunday night. Each night holds partly cloudy conditions overnight.

More rain is on the way for us Sunday into Monday morning. Next week also holds another round of strong storms.

Next Week: Temperatures will reach well into the 80s; nearing 90 by Tuesday ahead of our next system due in by Wednesday – eventually bringing more rain chances and a slight cool down through mid-late next week.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

