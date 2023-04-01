23-year-old arrested for murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested for a murder that happened in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Jacolby Henson, 23, was charged with the murder that took place at the 300 block of Raymond Road.

WLBT reached out to JPD about the incident, but they did not respond.

There is no further information at this time.

