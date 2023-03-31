Vehicle riddled with bullets near elementary school in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a vehicle was riddled with bullets near an elementary school.

The incident happened on Parkway Avenue, which is across the street from G.N. Smith Elementary School.

WLBT crews spotted multiple bullet holes in the front and passenger side windows. JPD has not released any additional information at this time.

