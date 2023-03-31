Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Vehicle riddled with bullets near elementary school in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a vehicle was riddled with bullets near an elementary school.

The incident happened on Parkway Avenue, which is across the street from G.N. Smith Elementary School.

WLBT crews spotted multiple bullet holes in the front and passenger side windows. JPD has not released any additional information at this time.

